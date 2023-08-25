Maha Vikas Aghadi forms committees for I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai on Aug 31 and Sep 1

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress has formed several committees to plan various aspects of the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

Sources on Friday said the committees, which include two leaders from each of the three parties, will take care of media, social media, accommodation, transport among other things.

The Congress will handle media and publicity, while the Nationalist Congress Party will take care of transport.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will look after accommodation, they said, adding that more than 200 rooms have been booked in Grand Hyatt hotel, which will be the venue for the two day meet.