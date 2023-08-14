Hosting the next I.N.D.I.A. meet, will never join BJP: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Every time Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar come together, publicly or privately, the rumour mills run rife that the Nationalist Congress Party president is joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Now, finally, after a meeting between uncle and nephew at the home of a close industrialist friend of the former, Pawar Sr made it clear that that is not happening—now or in the future.

On Saturday, 12 August, Ajit attempted to make a hush-hush visit to his uncle at the home of this Pune industrialist and even attempted to evade prying cameras by exiting the meeting lying supine on the back seat of his car.

On Sunday, 13 August, when Pawar Sr inaugurated an IT park in Solapur that was set up by the same industrialist, he savaged both the media and his nephew by asking less than politely, “What is wrong in an uncle meeting his nephew even if they are on opposite sides of the political spectrum? The meeting was no secret. I am the patriarch of my family. If any member of my family wishes to meet me anywhere, why make such a song and dance or secret about it?”