NCP not joining BJP: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday reiterated that there was no question of his party joining the BJP as it “does not fit with the national policy of NCP".

Addressing reported, the 83-year-old NCP chief made it clear that nobody from his faction would go with the BJP, scotching all speculation on this count in the past couple of days.

“Some of our colleagues have taken a different stand on this issue… Our ‘well-wishers’ are making such efforts… As the national president of NCP, I state that NCP will not go with the BJP,” declared Pawar.

He also said that the NCP state President Jayant Patil’s relative was served a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (EC) to push him to the BJP.