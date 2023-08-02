Sharad Pawar takes a dig at PM Modi while handing him the Lokmanya Tilak award

The Lokmanya Tilak award conferred on Narendra Modi at the hands of Nationalist Congress Party chief in Pune on Monday, August 1, made an interesting event.

Pawar shared the stage with Modi after eight years amid protests by both the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) that his sharing the stage with Modi would be bad optics and send out the wrong message towards Opposition unity.

However, Pawar, who had accepted the invitation long ago did not cancel but used the opportunity to make a dig at Modi to his face. While shaking his hand and sharing smiles with the Prime Minister, who claims to be a great admirer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the NCP chief said, "Shivaji never snatched lands belonging to somebody else."