Making sense of the NCP split

So much for the internecine warfare in the NCP. What does the BJP hope to gain from engineering yet another split, in yet another party? Veteran Marathi journalist Pratap Asbe thinks Ajit is speaking not for himself but for the BJP, which sees Pawar Sr as its main stumbling block in Maharashtra. In terms of Lok Sabha seats, Deshpande reminds us, we are talking about the second largest state (Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats) after Uttar Pradesh (80). “They have done their worst to vitiate the communal atmosphere in the state, but the attempt to polarise [voters] has not gone according to plan. The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance, even after the break-up of the Shiv Sena, was still looking formidable, and several internal surveys of the BJP had found the party losing ground after aligning with Shinde. Realising that Shinde was proving to be a liability, they had to do something to destabilise the MVA. But the BJP does not see that the people of Maharashtra are gravitating towards the MVA not so much for what they are doing but because they are sick of the BJP’s shenanigans, including the way they have gone after their political rivals since 2019.”

Sources reveal that the BJP’s internal surveys have identified four focus states— Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra from where they have around 135–140 Lok Sabha seats. These are the only states where they can hope to retain or gain seats in the Lok Sabha. Their prospects in south India are really iffy, and large bipolar states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in central and north India could go either way. To cobble together a comfortable majority, the BJP must make a stab at winning big in these states, hence the desperate play. In 2019, the BJP–Shiv Sena had won 42 (of 48 seats), of which the Sena had 18. The BJP apparently believes that Shinde can win them no more than five seats, never mind all those newspaper ads last month proclaiming his popularity; they also don’t see themselves winning more than eight to 10 seats