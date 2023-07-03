NCP split: What's in it for the BJP?

That is because not only have they put loyal ally Eknath Shinde in an untenable position- his men had wanted cabinet berths at the next expansion but had to stand and quietly watch NCP stalwarts they hated sworn in their place – but they have also made life difficult for their deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

One of the reasons given by Shinde and his men for splitting the party last year was that NCP ministers in the Uddhav government who hailed from their constituencies were blocking their funds and access to their constituents making it difficult for them to connect with the masses. Now those very ministers are back in the Shinde-Fadnavis government and it may not be long before the rumblings begin again. The Shinde men may even be compelled to return to Uddhav Thackeray’s side. So what has the BJP gained by upsetting them?

Fadnavis for long has been treating Shinde as a mere puppet of the BJP. That recently led the latter to assert himself by issuing advertisements in newspapers wherein Fadnavis found no place. However, Fadnavis is unlikely to get away treating either Ajit Pawar or any of his men as inferior. That is why perhaps to pacify him and pander to his ego, the BJP men are themselves talking of elevating Ajit to the office of the chief minister, his fondest dream for years. Even if the BJP believes it can make up what it loses after Shinde’s exit from association with Ajit Pawar and his men, where does that leave Fadnavis – a former chief minister, riding rough shod over Shinde, but in this case having to play second fiddle to Ajit Pawar? Would the BJP risk humiliating its tallest leader in the state thus?