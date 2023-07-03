Sharad Pawar pays tribute to mentor Yashwantrao Chavan; says "need to fight forces creating communal divide"

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, July 3, said there was a need to fight forces creating a communal divide in Maharashtra and the country.

Addressing NCP workers and supporters in Karad a day after Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, Sharad Pawar also said "some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties."

"Attempts are being made to create communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. We need to fight forces that create fear among peace-loving citizens," he said. "We need to protect democracy in the country," he added.