I thank the prime minister for giving our 'corrupt' colleagues a clean chit: Sharad Pawar

In terms of what happened today, while some may say it is a unique rebellion, it is not. In 1980, all but six of the 58 MLAs elected on the ticket of the party I was leading (Congress-S) had defected within a month of the (assembly) elections. I gathered the remaining five, and the six of us reconstructed the party from the ground up. Except for two or three of those who had gone over, all of those who had crossed over lost their elections in the subsequent elections. From now on, it would be my exclusive mission to seek the support of the people of Maharashtra to replicate the post-1980 reality.

I have total faith in all Maharashtrians, especially the younger generation. Even four years earlier, Maharashtra saw a similar picture (the BJP had snatched the majority of his MLAs just before the 2019 elections). But I went where I had to go and took the necessary stand in front of the people. As a result, we returned in even larger numbers than before and were successful in forming a coalition government (in Maharashtra). We are once again in the same predicament today. I'm getting a lot of calls from individuals saying they're with us, that they're one with us, and that they'll help and support us.

Tomorrow (July 3), I will travel to Karad to pay my respects at the Samadhi of the late Yashwantrao Chavan (his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister) and attend my first meeting with various Dalit organisations tomorrow. I plan to travel around the state and throughout the country to meet and connect with as many individuals as possible. This will be my policy (strategy?) from now on.

(The original statement was in Marathi and has been suitably adapted for publication in English by National Herald)