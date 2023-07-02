A tale of two rebellions in Maharashtra

Two rebellions in Maharashtra within a year and note the stark differences.

Ajit Pawar did not need to ferry his MLAs to Bangalore or Guwahati to keep them safe, unlike when Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

No allegations of money changing hands. The swearing in was accomplished with far less ado than that of Shinde and his men. No Speaker or party whip was called in for a disqualification of the MLAs.

And Sharad Pawar, the leader of the party, who should have felt as humiliated as Uddhav was, if not more, wished the rebels well and said he would not undertake a legal battle with his nephew—in stark contrast to what he had advised Uddhav Thackeray to do last year.

But what he said minutes after the split is very revealing. “Some people have undertaken the task to clean up Maharashtra and my party. (Narendra) Modi had described our party as the most corrupt party and said some action will be taken. So, the action has been taken now. I wish them well.”

One of the ‘googlies’ he has been bowling Devendra Fadnavis of late? And who is ‘them’? The corrupt NCP men or the BJP?