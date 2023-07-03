Moved disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 others: Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday, July 2, said his party has moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

Addressing a press conference, Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.