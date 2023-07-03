Maha political upheaval: BJP's 'washing machine' has resumed operation, say opposition parties

Opposition parties on Sunday, July 2, lashed out at the BJP after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, saying the ruling party's "washing machine" has resumed its operations and it can no longer talk about fighting corruption as it has joined hands with tainted leaders.

Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said his party decided to join the BJP-Shive Sena government for the development of the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Clearly the BJP's washing machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit." The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP, Ramesh asserted.