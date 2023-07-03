'Unlike Pawar, NCP rebels have no ideology, only self-interest'

Less than 12 hours after Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar seemed to suffer a major shock with a split in his party, he had hit the streets to rebuild the Nationalist Congress Party from the bottom up once again.

He could not have done better than visiting the Samadhi of Yashwantrao Chavan at Karad in the Satara district of the state to seek the blessings of his mentor. Maharashtra's first chief minister is still highly regarded among the rural electorate, remembered for much of the social reform that has made Maharashtra the unique polity it is today.

Pawar’s energy and determination and his calm collected manner after the break-up continue to send mixed signals to the people as sections believe he engineered the exits of many of his acolytes headed by his nephew and their entry into the BJP. But others believe he would never go so far as to break up his own party — after all, now, he has the hard task of building it up again at an age when he should have been gracefully retiring or fading into the sunset.