Decision to join NDA govt was a collective decision: NCP president Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel has said the decision to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government was a collective one which was taken by the party to provide political stability and ensure the development of Maharashtra and the country.

Talking to reporters, Patel took potshots at Congress and Rahul Gandhi while referring to the Patna meeting of Opposition parties.

Queried whether he has ditched NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Patel rolled up the window of his car and left without answering.

He said the decision to join the state government was taken for the welfare and development of the state and the country.