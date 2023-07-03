'The old man and the sea of people'

Days before he passed away in 2012 of an illness, former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh had said about Ajit Pawar, “He has made more money in ten years between 1999 and 2009 as an irrigation minister than Sharad Pawar did in his whole life time. He does not need his uncle any more - except he is not sure if he will ever win an election without the latter’s blessing.”

For the bulk of those ten years, Deshmukh had been chief minister of Maharashtra and signing off on Ajit's files. His involvement in the irrigation scam had just been exposed and Ajit had been forced to resign as finance minister from the cabinet of Prithviraj Chavan. He tried to rally other NCP men, including ministers, around him, but none of them were certain of their futures were they to resign as ministers and split the party along with Ajit. Soon Ajit, described by political observer Charu Satam, “ as a man more power hungry than even his uncle ever was”, was back in the cabinet much to the disgust of Chavan who too said, “Ajit knows he is nothing without power, unlike his uncle who was always a grassroots man.”

Those statements seemed very apt as events played out in Maharashtra a day after the split. Ajit Pawar’s meetings were focussed on money and finances – mostly a crib that if you did not belong to the ruling party at the Centre, the Modi regime never gave you any funds for development and both your state and constituency suffered. That was his justification for joining up with the BJP.