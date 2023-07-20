Sharad Pawar demands immediate steps from Centre to restore peace in Manipur

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday demanded that the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry immediately take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur, after shocking visuals emerged of two women being paraded naked in the strife-torn state.

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Pawar in a tweet said, "Without humanity, your glory is worthless." Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against women, which is "despicable", he said.

"It's time to unite, raise our voices, & demand Justice for the people of #Manipur. Home department along with PMO need to immediately take necessary action to restore peace in Manipur," Pawar tweeted.