Third time in four days, Ajit Pawar 'surprises' Uncle Sharad Pawar

The leader of breakaway group and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sprang a third surprise in four days on Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar -- making an unscheduled call on the latter, here on Monday afternoon.

Ajit Pawar, accompanied by over two dozen MLAs, his faction's Working President Praful Patel and others suddenly trooped down to the Y. B. Chavan Centre at Nariman Point to meet Pawar Sr.

The exact reason for the third meeting is not clear, though speculation is rife that it is concerned with the notices of disqualification served by the NCP on Ajit Pawar and his team of ministers.