Maha: Ajit Pawar and other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar, urge him to keep party united

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP and some ministers from his camp met party president Sharad Pawar here on Sunday and requested him to keep the Nationalist Congress Party united, party leader Praful Patel said.

Patel said the NCP chief listened to them quietly but didn't give any reaction.

This unscheduled meeting between Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar camp was the first one after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2.

Besides Ajit Pawar, ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Dilip Walse Patil met the Pawar senior at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.