Ajit Pawar, other Maha NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, a close associate of the deputy CM said.

This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the group-led by Ajit Pawar after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met Sharad Pawar at the Y B Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat 'Mantralaya'.