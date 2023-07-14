It's game, set and match to Ajit Pawar's NCP in Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle

'The more things change, the more they remain the same.'

Whatever the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena may have accused Uddhav Thackeray of—that he had betrayed Hindutva because of his alliance with the secular Indian National Congress (INC) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—the real reason (apart from pressure from the Enforcement Directorate) was that they could not stand Ajit Pawar.

As deputy chief minister and finance minister, Ajit Pawar extended funds only to constituencies belonging to NCP MLAs. Shiv Sena MLAs found that none of the development projects in their constituencies were funded, while in the same district, in neighbouring constituencies, the NCP ruled the roost. Slowly, Pawar was putting the Shiv Sainiks out of business, and Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister could do not a thing about it, they had alleged.