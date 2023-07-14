Maha CM Eknath Shinde reshuffles cabinet; Ajit Pawar, new finance minister

Ending the two-week-long impasse, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde finally reshuffled and expanded his cabinet, entrusting the crucial Finance Department to the new second Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, at Mumbai on Friday, July 14.

As per an official announcement, Ajit Pawar of the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) group got the Finance and Planning Departments despite strong reservations from the ruling Shiv Sena members and even murmurs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Other NCP leaders who have been given new responsibilities are Chhagan Bhujbal (Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection); and Dilip Walse-Patil (Cooperation); and Hasan M. Mushrif (Medical Education and Special Assistance).