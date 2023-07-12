Ajit Pawar's NCP hints at resolving portfolio debate within 24 hours

Ten days after the breakaway faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra, the issue of allocating portfolios to its ministers may be finally resolved, a top leader indicated here on Wednesday.

State NCP President Sunil Tatkare said that by Thursday evening, the party’s ministers in the government would be allocated portfolios and the three parties will continue to march ahead in full steam.

Nine leaders of NCP - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Dharmababa Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil were sworn-in as Ministers on July 2.

This week, they were allotted their official residences, offices in Mantralaya and other requirements – barring their ministerial responsibilities.