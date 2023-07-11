All around unease in Maharashtra government

Taking on Ajit Pawar and his band of supporters both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis may have been hasty forming the alliance but are now having to repent at leisure.

Despite a dinner meeting last weekend with party MLAs, Fadnavis has been unable to pacify or calm them down- they have multiple issues that they believe Fadnavis incapable of sorting out. Firstly there are limited berths in the cabinet and Ajit is driving a hard bargain for the most plum departments in the government for his men. The BJP MLAs believe Fadnavis will be unable to resist and may have to give in, thus snatching those berths from his own men.

Secondly, most of Ajit’s supporters are stalwarts with long years in electoral politics and the BJP men feel when it comes to seat sharing all the NCP men may dig in their heels and insist on contesting from their own constituencies that would once again conflict with the BJP’s interests.