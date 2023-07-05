Retire and live 100 years: Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar to Sharad Pawar

In an unprecedented personal attack, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday virtually pushed his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party founder-President Sharad Pawar “to retire and live a 100 years”.

Addressing a meeting of the breakaway NCP which joined the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government, Ajit Pawar asked: “Your age is already 83… Are you ever going to stop… There is a retirement age everywhere, IAS officers retire at 60. Even in politics, see BJP leaders retire at 75. There are examples of L. K. Advani or Murli Manohar Joshi. You just guide us and give us your blessings.”

Ajit Pawar, 64, pointed out that only when seniors step aside, it makes space for the new generation to rise, and urged that now Sharad Pawar should stop being adamant, step aside, guide and mentor the party.

Lamenting how his political career had not gone ahead, Ajit Pawar virtually blamed his uncle for his stunted political growth, and yet “I am always painted as the villain” because he was not born to a particular person.