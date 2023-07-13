Ajit Pawar will be belittled and humiliated by BJP: MVA alliance

In a sharp critique, Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies on Thursday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will soon ‘belittle’ the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as the imbroglio over portfolios allocation continued.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut taunted Ajit Pawar for his trips to New Delhi to notch attendance in the ‘BJP darbar’, akin to the Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

For everything, forming the ministry, cabinet expansion, allocating portfolios, sanctioning funds or other things, Tapase and Raut said that Shinde had to rush to New Delhi and now Ajit Pawar has started doing the same.

“It’s a surprise that a senior and respected leader like Ajit Pawar had to go to New Delhi to meet the BJP top brass to resolve the deadlock over the portfolios… Earlier, people used to queue up outside his office to get their work done,” remarked Tapase.