NCP chief Sharad Pawar in B’luru for Oppn meeting

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday to take part in the ongoing Opposition parties meeting.

State Ministers M.B. Patil and Laxmi Hebbalkar received the NCP supremo at the airport.

Sources said Sharad Pawar's attendance at the meeting was doubtful in the backdrop of his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the BJP.

However, his arrival has strengthened the Mahagathbandhan.