Today, 45 years ago, Sharad Pawar became youngest CM of Maha

Pawar organised his first political protest march as a schoolboy in 1956, and continued to be active in student politics in his days at the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, Pune, affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Pawar joined the Indian Youth Congress in 1958, and was guided by his mentor the late two-time CM Y. B. Chavan -- who later became the Deputy Prime Minister of India -- and got a ticket for the Baramati Assembly constituency in 1967, when he was 27 years old.

The ambitious, cool-as-a-cat and cunning Pawar won his maiden election with a good margin and that started the family's romance with Baramati in the Pune district -- he was elected from there till 1990 as MLA, then as MP --- and his 'strong hold' continues undisturbed till now, after nearly six decades.

In more than six decades of his career in public life, Pawar invariably managed to make the politically correct moves during any turmoil to climb up the power ladder successfully -- whether party factionalism, splits, founding new parties, etc., -- and remained on the winning side.

This earned him sobriquets like 'Chanakya', 'The Old Fox', 'Bhishma Pitamaha', a man who could not be trusted -- yet in the current era, no national Opposition meetings are complete without him, or not a man of his word -- though in recent times, his 'word' is considered the last in politics…