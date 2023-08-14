Maha: Uddhav, Patole meet, discuss INDIA event, interaction between Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar in Pune

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday, August 13, met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in connection with the meeting on August 31 and September 1 of the opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai.

He also said the issue of confusion in the ranks of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in connection with the meeting between Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune on Saturday was discussed.

"People of Maharashtra see us as one and there should be no confusion among the workers. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is united and everyone's stand should be made clear at the earliest," Patole told reporters.