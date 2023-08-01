Sena vs Sena: SC refuses urgent hearing on Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 1, refused an urgent hearing on the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and allotting to it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

Advocate Amit Anand Tiwari mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, seeking an urgent hearing.

"Wait for the Constitution bench on Jammu and Kashmir to get over and we will give a date," the bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, said.