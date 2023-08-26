SP blames BJP's 'politics of hate' behind Muzaffarnagar teacher incident
Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that it was the "politics of hate" of BJP and RSS which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community over his religion.
The party's allegation came in response to an incident in Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was caught on video making communal comments and asking her students to slap a Class 2 student from Muslim community.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on teacher society."
"In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that on one hand she is asking other students to beat the child and on the other she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate," Yadav said in his post.
Published: 26 Aug 2023, 11:13 AM