Outrage over video of school teacher asking students to slap Muslim boy 

A lady is heard telling either a male colleague or parent, who is off camera, that she has been maintaining that all "Muslim children should be packed off there".

She continues to speak as a young boy in uniform, clearly trying not to cry, stands in front of a group of similarly uniformed students sitting on the floor; one after another, other boys, all seemingly aged between 8 and 10, are called by the teacher to slap him, apparently for being Muslim.

The teacher can even be heard exhorting her students to slap the boy harder, while the man off camera laughs when she says that "Muslim boys fail to learn unless given a beating".

This is the content of a video which has spread like wildfire among Indian netizens on Friday, with most posters and commenters expressing shock and horror at the sheer inhumanity of the spectacle.

Some of the posts name the teacher, and claim that the incident occurred in a private school in Khubbapur village of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Some have even identified the school and claimed that it apparently functions from the terrace of a house. These details have not been independently verified by National Herald.