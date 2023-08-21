Money being spent to spur hatred among communities: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that money is being spent to spur hatred among communities, and claimed that Left-backed unions were involved in the recent death of a Jadavpur University fresher.

Speaking at a programme at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, she said that she supports the Opposition bloc INDIA at the national level, but the CPI(M), Congress and the BJP are hand-in-glove in her state.

The chief minister, who was speaking at a conference of imams, also hiked the allowances given to registered Hindu and Muslim religious teachers in the state by Rs 500 per month.

“Money is being spent to spur hatred among communities in the country... The BJP is funding some minority leaders to instigate communal tension ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

The saffron party is also trying to use the Congress and CPI(M) against the TMC in Bengal, the CM asserted, and added that her "secular credentials" are often questioned whenever she attends programmes for minorities.