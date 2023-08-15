Let's rise above divisions for better, brighter INDIA: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for rising above divisions, casting aside differences, for a better and brighter INDIA.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo laid stress on the word INDIA, the name of the opposition bloc forged to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"The chapters of our history are written in courage and resilience. As we hoist the tricolour, let's remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and pledge to uphold the values they fought for," she said.