BJP quit India echoing across country: Mamata

Accusing the Centre of not acting against perpetrators of atrocities in Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that the slogan of 'BJP Bharat Chodo' (BJP Quit India) is reverberating across the country.

She also said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't speak on corruption" as his government was facing allegations of graft "in PM Care funds, Rafale deal and demonetisation".

Her comments came hours after Modi, while virtually addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here, said India has a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Modi accused the opposition parties of "running away" from the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion, and said his government has countered the "negativity being spread" by them across the country.

In response, the feisty TMC supremo said the PM was "blaming the opposition without any evidence as the BJP doesn't want the country's poor people to survive".

"The prime minister is misleading the nation. He is speaking without any evidence. The BJP doesn't want any poor people in the country to survive. He cannot speak on corruption, as there are several graft allegations against the BJP government, be it the PM Care fund, Rafale (aircraft) agreement, selling defence PSUs or demonetisation," Banerjee said in an audio message.