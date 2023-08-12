Modi does not have moral right to speak on corruption and violence: Mamata

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's scathing attack at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over the "bloodbath" in the recent panchayat polls in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that he does not have the "moral right" to speak on issues like violence and corruption.

“The Prime Minister has spoken about panchayat poll violence in West Bengal. It was actually planned and unleashed by the state unit of BJP. The BJP-backed goons killed about 17 persons during the rural civic body polls. The Prime Minister should first learn political courtesy before saying such things. He has no moral right to speak about violence in West Bengal at a time when he is unable to control the situation in Manipur,” the Chief Minister said in a video message released after the Prime Minister’s virtual address at the eastern regional Panchayati Raj workshop organised by the saffron camp in the state.

Banerjee also said that that addressing the issue of corruption does not suit the Prime Minister at a time when he himself is in the midst of corruption.

“The Prime Minister is speaking against corruption but unable to take action against the corrupt leaders in his own party. From the PM Care Fund to the Rafale deal, there had been corruption everywhere. Even the demonetisation and attempt to privatise public sector units in the country are not above question," she said.