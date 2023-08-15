This Independence Day speech by PM Modi to be his last: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech will be his last as the PM from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

Banerjee, while speaking at a pre-Independence Day programme organised by the TMC at Behala in Kolkata, also proclaimed that the opposition bloc INDIA will soon take the field, adding "khela hobe (we will play)".

'Khela hobe' was a slogan that the ruling TMC had coined during the 2021 assembly poll campaign.

"Modiji's Independence Day speech tomorrow will be his last speech as prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort," Banerjee said.

The chief minister also said she believes that the opposition bloc INDIA, of which her Trinamool Congress is a member, will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.