Mamata Banerjee’s blistering attack on the ‘Beti Jalao Party’ (BJP)

Addressing her party’s annual ‘Shahid Diwas' rally in Central Kolkata on Friday afternoon, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a blistering attack on BJP and the Prime Minister declared that she was not after power or post in the 2024 election. Her party will fight to restore democracy and stand with the opposition alliance INDIA in 2024.

“I am happy about the alliance that 26 political parties have formulated. From now on, our clarion call will be ‘Jeetega Bharat’. All our future programmes will be held under the I.N.D.I.A banner,” she said.

Addressing the large crowd, she taunted BJP and said that the party called for ‘Beti Bachao’ but it believed in ‘Beti Jalao’. While the BJP and the union government have been sending ‘central teams’ to Bengal at the drop of a hat, she wondered why the union government had never bothered to send a central team to Manipur where 160 lives have been lost and where the Manipur chief minister has admitted that hundreds of videos of women being disrobed and assaulted are in circulation.