E-rickshaw driver dies after drunk Delhi Police officer's car hits vehicle

An e-rickshaw driver died in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Saturday after his vehicle was allegedly hit by a car driven by a drunk officer of the Delhi Police, officials said.

After the accident, locals held a protest outside Mayapuri police station and blocked the road, demanding action against the officer, they said.

According to a police officer, Sagarpur resident Amit Jha was critically injured in the accident and admitted in the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment.