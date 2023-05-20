ED files money laundering case against alleged Gujarat conman Kiran Patel; conducts searches

By resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation, Patel duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits, it said.



The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.



"Kiranbhai Patel is a habitual scammer and imposter as other FIRs have also been registered against him and his family members in Gujarat for defrauding gullible people by pretending himself as a high-rank officer in the government and showing his political connections," it said.