Ex-cricketer Sreesanth, two others booked for cheating by Kerala police

Former India cricketer S. Sreesanth has been accused of committing fraud along with two others in a case registered by a resident of north Kerala.

Sarish Gopalan, a resident of Choondal village in Thrissur district, alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took a total of Rs 18.70 lakh from him in instalments, beginning 25 April 2019, claiming they would build a sports academy in Kollur, Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner.

Sarish also claimed he was offered a partnership opportunity in the academy in which he invested the money.

The police have filed a case against Sreesanth, who has been named the third accused with two others, who have been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

