ED raids on locations linked to ex-cricketers Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it had carried out searches at nine locations in Telangana linked to Gaddam Vinod, and former India cricketers Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub, who served as president, vice-president and secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) respectively, in connection with a money laundering probe.

Vinod is the brother of Congress leader G Vivekanand, who is contesting the 30 November Telangana assembly elections from Chennur in Mancherial district.

In a statement, the ED said it carried out searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at nine locations on Tuesday, including the residences of Vinod, Yadav and Ayub. "Searches were also conducted at the office premises of SS Consultants Pvt. Ltd and the residential premises of its MD, Satyanarayana," the statement said.

The agency claimed the searches resulted in the recovery and seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents, and Rs 10.39 lakh in unaccounted cash.