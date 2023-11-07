Like PM, ED is BJP's star campaigner: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said like prime minister Narendra Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is the Bharatiya Janata Party's "star campaigner" in the ongoing assembly elections.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax department are also in the fray on the BJP's behalf, he said at a public meeting here ahead of the November 17 elections in Madhya Pradesh.

“Congress has one candidate (per constituency), but the BJP has four. There is a (party) candidate who is visible, but there are three others who are invisible.... ED, which is campaigning like a star campaigner, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A second candidate is the CBI, which also goes after the (rival) candidates to weaken them, and a third is the Income Tax,” Kharge said.

“Besides these three, there are Modi and (Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh) Chouhan....they are like 'Panch Pandav', not of the ancient time but of today's, who are trying to defeat us,” the Congress leader said.

“But we have to teach them a lesson,” Kharge said.

With elections taking place in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, the ED was harassing the party's leaders there and threatening chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, he alleged.