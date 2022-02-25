Crime

Four, including 3 women, booked for murder in UP

Four people, including three women, have been booked for allegedly killing a 35-year-old Dalit woman in Muzaffarnagar district

Representative image
Representative image
user

IANS

Four people, including three women, have been booked for allegedly killing a 35-year-old Dalit woman in Muzaffarnagar district.

The body of Pushpa was found in an abandoned house in the Khandkwala village.

Her husband, Kunwarpal, alleged the victim was taken to the house in an auto-rickshaw by the accused.


Station house officer (SHO) K.P. Singh said that a case has been registered against accused Ameer Alam and three women on a complaint filed by Pushpa's husband.

The motive behind the crime is not yet clear, he added.


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x