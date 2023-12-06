Gogamedi murder: Search on for killers in 5 states, call for 'bandh' in many cities today

In the aftermath of its chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder, the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has called for Jaipur 'bandh' on Wednesday demanding strict action against the assailants even as an intense manhunt has been launched in five states of Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Punjab and MP.

While the business organisations in Jaipur have announced a 'bandh', the supporters have also warned of a strike in Jaisalmer and Barmer.

On Tuesday, protests were held in Churu, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Rajsamand in protest against the crime.

According to DGP Umesh Mishra, the state police have become active after the incident. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts of miscreants, including Bikaner, and feedback sought from police of all the nearby states.

The Rajasthan Police have shared the photos of the miscreants with its UP, Haryana, Punjab and MP counterparts.

However, they are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN has been recalled from leave after the incident. He has been called to Jaipur.