Guj HC issues notice to 32 policemen regarding public flogging of Muslim men

The Gujarat High Court has issued notice to 32 policemen in a contempt plea related to the alleged incident of public flogging of certain Muslim men in the states's Junagadh last month.

The plea, filed by Jakir Yusufbhai Makwana and Sajid Kalamudin Ansari, accuses Junagadh police officials of subjecting them and other alleged rioters to custodial violence and public flogging, violating the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the DK Basu case.

The applicants further claim that six accused and four minors have already filed incidents of custodial torture against these police officers and personnel.

The plea also raised concerns about the detention of a lawyer's son-in-law, who represents some of the victims, and alleges pressure to withdraw the complaint of torture.