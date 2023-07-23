Justice Sunita Agarwal sworn in as 29th Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Justice Sunita Agarwal was on Sunday, July 23, sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court. She is the second woman Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.



Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, which was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, and Minister of Law and Justice Rushikesh Patel.



The Supreme Court collegium had, on July 5, proposed the appointment of Justice Agarwal as the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.