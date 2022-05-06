Gujarat: Man beaten to death for using speaker to play devotional songs; five held

A 42-year-old man was beaten to death by six persons over a dispute about using a speaker to play devotional songs at a temple built inside a home in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Friday.



The police on Thursday arrested five out of six accused for the incident that took place at Mudarda village of the district on May 3, sub-inspector S B Chavda of Langhnaj police station said.



"We have arrested five out of six persons named in the FIR. They allegedly attacked the victim Jaswant Thakor and his elder brother Ajit with sticks, following a verbal spat regarding a speaker installed by the Thakor family at a small temple built inside their house," Chavda said.