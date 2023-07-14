Illegal cow transportation: BJP workers among four held in K’taka

Karnataka police have arrested four persons, including BJP party workers, in connection with illegal transportation of cows in Dharmasthala of the district, police said on Friday.

Six cows, two calves were rescued and three vehicles seized.

The arrested have been identified as Pramod Salyan, a resident of Mortaje in Belthangady taluk, Pusparaj from Olagadde, Channakeshava, a resident of Arkalgud and Sandeep Hirebelaguli, a resident of Holenarasipura in Hassan district.