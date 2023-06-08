Possession, transportation of cows not an offence: Allahabad HC

The court was hearing bail applications of Yadav, who was arrested and kept in jail for almost three months after six cows, with no signs of physical injury, were recovered from a vehicle.

Consequently, he was jailed for the offences under the UP Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

While allowing the bail application of Kundan Yadav, the court observed: "Mere possession of live cow/bullock by itself cannot amount to committing, abetting or attempting an offence under the Cow Slaughter Act. Further, mere transportation of cow from one place to another within Uttar Pradesh would not come within the ambit of the aforesaid Act. Hence, mere transport of cow within Uttar Pradesh would not amount to committing, abetting or attempting to commit an offence under the said Act."