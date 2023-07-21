Interpol issues Red and Blue Corner notice against Wasseypur gangster Prince Khan

With Interpol issuing a Red and Blue Corner Notice against gangster Prince Khan of Wasseypur in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, a new Don and dreaded criminal overlord based in the Middle East has emerged as a new challenge to the police in the region due to his frequent threats to businessmen, traders, officials, police officers and politicians, apart from his alleged involvement in several killings.

The UAE and National Security Council have been apprised of the fresh development. The CBI had sought Interpol's assistance on the request of Dhanbad Police to arrest and extradite Khan.

As per inputs and information available with the police, Prince Khan is suspected to be hiding either in Dubai or Sharjah. Khan has been operating his gang in the Dhanbad Coalmines region from there.

An Interpol Red Corner notice has been issued against him in connection with a firing case in Dhanbad, while a Blue Corner notice was issued against Khan in connection with another case being probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the police.