Khalistani terrorist-gangster nexus: Interpol issues blue notice against Harjot Singh

A blue notice has been issued against the US-based gangster, Harjot Singh on the basis of a request by NIA, sources said on Thursday.



The notice was issued last month. The blue notice is often issued to collect additional information about a criminal.



The NIA has already issued a look out circulars against Amrik Singh and Mandeep Singh hiding in Philippines; Satnam Singh alias Satta, a member of Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang hiding in Greece; and a few more gangsters who are reportedly hiding in these three countries.